Oktibbeha County Sheriffs Department telling people to ignore spam calls

Spam callers have been buzzing everyone’s phones lately.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department has received calls about scammers calling people in the mental health field.

There have been over a dozen calls coming from the sheriff’s department number requesting large amounts of money for bail.

The sheriff’s department says it will never contact citizens requesting bail money so if anyone receives a call. Please ignore it