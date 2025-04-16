Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office is getting a new app

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Oktibbeha County Sheriff Shank Phelps is looking and scrolling through a new app that the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors approved last Monday.

“We are trying out a new app for the county.” Said Phelps. “And I think this is going to be very beneficial for the county.”

The app will be similar to the one that the Lowndes County Sheriff’s office has.

It will provide information about missing people, inmate charges, allow anonymous tips, and several other features.

“It is just going to make things a lot easier, and then when it comes to the social media side, that will be good.” said Phelps. “Technology is changing every day, and it is good that we can keep up. We can do a press release or put information out there, instead of having to send it to three different social medias.”

Phelps said besides having a way to get information out, the submit a tip feature will help them get more information in and help his deputies work more efficiently.

“We got a job that we have to do.” said Phelps. “We need information. We need all the help that we can get because it is hard to do it by ourselves.”

The app will also be able to help people who have relatives behind bars in Oktibbeha County.

“If somebody has a family member up.” said Phelps. they can go to the jail app and see who is incarcerated up here, and family members can also put money on their books and stuff through this app.”

Phelps also said this will give Oktibbeha County residents a visual understanding of what is going on in the area, and he hopes this makes the public feel safer.

“It will keep the citizens aware of what is going on in Oktibbeha County.” said Phelps. “It will also show them the things that we are looking for, we all have a purpose in law enforcement which is to keep our counties safe, and that is what we want to do.”

Phelps said the goal is to have the app in full use within the next 60 days.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.