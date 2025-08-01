Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office launches new app

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After around three months of preparations and work, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office app is live.

The Department’s app was launched on Tuesday, July 29.

Sheriff Shank Phelps said this is a great way for the community to stay connected with the department.

The app includes jail and department information, complaints, compliments, ways to submit tips, road closure notifications, weather updates, missing people, emergency alerts, and many more features.

Users can put money on inmates’ books through the app.

There is also a feature that allows users to check and see sex offenders within the county.

Sheriff Phelps is excited to see how this helps the department, especially with the public’s involvement.

In today’s technological age, Phelps said this app will help citizens because they can receive notifications about things going on in their community, no matter where they are.

“It’s the times that we’re in today,” said Phelps. “Technology is the biggest thing. This app here is also good when we push stuff out, you don’t have to go to Facebook or to X or to Instagram. You just go to one, and it pushes out to all. I’m just very pleased to have it, and I think it’s going to be very beneficial for the citizens of this county. I want to be involved with the citizens of this county. I want this app here to connect the sheriff’s department with the citizens. If you see something, say something. If it’s a compliment, if we’ve done something well, let these ladies and gentlemen know they’re doing a good job. Then you’re going to get complaints also. And I want the complaints, but, you know, I think it’s going to be very beneficial.”

The app is available for Apple and Android devices.

Choctaw, Clay, Calhoun, Lafayette, Lowndes, Monroe, Pickens, and Winston counties also have sheriff’s office apps.

