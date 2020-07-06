Oktibbeha County Supervisors Pass Mask Mandate

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – You will need a mask or face covering if you have to do business in Oktibbeha County.

The board of supervisors approved an order Monday morning that requires face coverings inside all county buildings and businesses outside the Starkville city limits.

The measure passed unanimously and will go into effect Tuesday morning. It will remain in effect until further notice.

Starkville aldermen are expected to discuss and vote on a mask mandate at their meeting Tuesday night. It would apply to businesses inside the city limits.