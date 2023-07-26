Oktibbeha County teen dies in shooting, 2 people arrested

crime cop car

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County teenager is dead and two people were arrested after a shooting Wednesday morning.

The gunfire happened in the 100 block of Finley Drive at about 10 a.m.

Coroner Michael Hunt said 17-year-old Tristianiz Calmes was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center and later died.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney says the gunfire started after some type of argument.

No other details have been released at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

