Oktibbeha County woman arrested, charged with arson

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County woman was in custody after her home went up in flames.

Cathy Blair was arrested and charged with arson.

She was in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

Her bond hearing will be on February 6.

Around 2:30 a.m. firefighters from District 5, Central, and East Volunteer Fire Departments arrived at a house at 51 London Way.

Crews battled the flames and extinguished the fire which only caused minimal damage.

No one was injured.

The Starkville Fire Department was also on the scene assisting crews.

