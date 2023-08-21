Oktibbeha County woman arrested for allegedly cutting her partner

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County woman was accused of cutting her partner.

Ariel Coleman was charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Investigators said the incident happened last night in the Sunset Subdivision.

Deputies believed there was an argument before the victim was cut.

They did require stitches and were released from the hospital.

Bond has not been set for Coleman.

