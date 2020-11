OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies make an arrest after a weekend shooting.

Taylor Hill is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Artesia Road this past Saturday.

One person was shot and was later released from the hospital.

Deputies tell WCBI a large crowd was at the home where the shooting occurred.

The investigation continues to determine what sparked the gunfire.

Another arrest is expected in the case.