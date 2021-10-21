Update: Victim identified in Oktibbeha County homicide

UPDATE: The victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting has been identified.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt says Ti’Hyree Davis, 28, died at the scene of the shooting, just before 9 PM.

Davis’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Oktibbeha County.

Sheriff Steve Gladney tells WCBI the shooting happened on Kirk Cauldy Drive, at the Highlands Plantation apartment complex, on Wednesday night.

A suspect has not been arrested.

The names of the victims have not been officially released at this time.

WCBI is working to gather more information and will update this story later today.