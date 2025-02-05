Oktibbeha man found guilty to sexually assaulting 3 children

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for sexually assaulting three children.

An Oktibbeha County jury found Alando Rodgers guilty on Tuesday, February 4, for three counts of Sexual Assault against his former girlfriend’s young daughters.

The victims were all under the age of 10 at the time of the abuse, with the youngest being only 6.

Medical examinations confirmed that one of the children contracted syphilis, which Rodgers also had, further solidifying the case against the defendant.

Law enforcement began investigating Rodgers after a report was filed in September 2021.

WCBI previously reported that the crimes were believed to happen over a two-year time period in 2019 and 2020.

Judge Lee Jay Howard ordered Rodgers’ sentences to run consecutively.

