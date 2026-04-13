Oktibbeha Sheriff Phelps discusses tech updates/additional services at Rotary Club

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of updating its technology and adding additional services.

Sheriff Shank Phelps discussed some of the changes with business and community leaders in Starkville today.

Phelps talked about some of the improvements, including camera systems that have been installed in various areas of the county, which have already helped provide video evidence that solved a drive-by shooting case.

The Board of Supervisors has approved the purchase of additional units.

Patrol vehicles are also being equipped with cameras, recording systems, and computers to help deputies while they are in the field.

The Sheriff’s Office will also be taking delivery of a specially equipped animal control vehicle, and they are looking for an officer to staff it.

“If somebody calls about any type of animal, a deputy is going. But if a deputy can take care of it himself, they’re going to take care of it, you know, but if we need, Starkville Police Department’s the one that’s been assisting us, if we have to have special equipment to come and help us,” said Sheriff Phelps.

Sheriff Phelps did not have a timeline for when the Animal Control Officer will be going into service.

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