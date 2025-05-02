Oktibbeha Sheriff warns residents of a new scam in the area

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some scammers targeting folks in Oktibbeha County are using a new technique but want the same results, your money.

The sheriff’s department said several people have been swindled after receiving a phone call.

Scammers tell the potential victims they need to take a DNA test or be arrested.

The thieves are claiming to work at the sheriff’s department.

Then they tell the callers to pay for that test before arriving.

As another reminder, law enforcement will never ask you to pay for anything over the phone.

Payments will only be made in person at designated locations.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.