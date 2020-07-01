Oktibbeha Supervisor To Run For State Senate

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County Supervisor Bricklee Miller announces that she will run for the District 15 state Senate seat.

Senator Gary Jackson, of French Camp, announced his resignation earlier this month. His last day at the state Capitol.

Miller is in her second term as the District 4 supervisor and is the long-time of the MS Horse Park.

Governor Tate Reeves has not set a qualifying deadline or special election date.

Miller is the first candidate to announce their intent to run for the District 15 seat.