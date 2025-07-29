Oktibbeha teen pleads guilty to killing her mother in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County teenager will spend 25 years in prison for killing her mother.

Lydia Flowers pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as a juvenile offender.

She was also given five years’ probation and credit for time served.

Flowers was arrested in December 2023 when she was 13.

48-year-old Lou Anda Jones was found shot to death in her A.W. Williams Road home.

Nathaniel Davis was also charged in the case but hasn’t gone to trial.

