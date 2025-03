Oktibbeha Volunteer Firefighters help keep small fire under control

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Quick work by Oktibbeha County volunteer firefighters helped keep a small fire from turning into something worse.

Around 8:45 am, on March 6, the East Oktibbeha Volunteer Fire Department was called to a home on Rooster Lane for a kitchen fire.

Attack crews were able to put the fire out quickly, resulting in minimal damage.

There were no injuries.

