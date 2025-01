Oktibbeha woman arrested for aggravated DUI

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies made an arrest in connection with a crash earlier this month.

Hannah Britt was charged with aggravated DUI.

Investigators said the accident happened on Sturgis-Maben Road back on January 9.

One person involved in the accident had non-life-threatening injuries.

