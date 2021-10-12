Oktoberfest returns to The W on Oct. 15

COLUMBUS, Miss. ([RESS RELEASE) – On Friday, Oct. 15, Mississippi University for Women is proud to announce the return of its Oktoberfest event. Festivities will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Shattuck Lawn.

Oktoberfest is one of the largest events planned by the Student Programming Board, according to Mea Ashley, director of Student Life. Student organizations set up tables that include food, crafts, games and other entertainment. There will be numerous kid-friendly games, face painting, corn hole, musical chairs and balloon pop, etc.

“We’re especially excited about this year’s Oktoberfest after having to sit out last year due to COVID,” Ashley said. “There will be some modifications for health safety, but families can expect a safe and fun event that follows CDC guidelines.”

The W has celebrated Oktoberfest for more than 40 years. The family-oriented event is an opportunity for student organizations to raise money for their activities and to involve the community.

Lavitta Sims, the Student Programming Board director, said the 2021 Oktoberfest won’t be as “hands on” as in past years, but she said there are a lot of “novelties” that will add some spice to the festivities.

“We will have a mechanical pumpkin that looks like a big, inflatable pumpkin,” Sims said. “Instead of holding on to a handle like on a mechanical bull, the riders will have to hold on to the stem for 30 seconds.”

Sims, a senior culinary arts major from Birmingham, Alabama, said the prize for staying on the mechanical pumpkin until the end of the ride hasn’t been determined. She also said there will be food trucks and a balloon artist at Oktoberfest to complement the traditional elements of the event that have returned.

“I am excited to see how it goes,” Sims said. “Everybody has been very creative to what they are going to present for Oktoberfest. It has been exciting to see what they have been able to produce, and I am anxious to see how it plays out.”

Kids 12 and under are eligible for the costume contest. There will be different age categories. Registration is from 5-5:45 p.m. The costume contest will begin at 6 p.m. The rain location for Oktoberfest is Pohl Gym.

“The event is an integral part of The W’s work to be a part of the community because it’s something people look forward to every year,” Ashley said. “Alumni come back and bring their kids, we have vendors and it’s just an all-around good family-friendly event for everyone to enjoy.”

For additional information, please call Student Life at (662) 329-7350.