Oktoc Country Store Brings In Fall

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI) – It is a fall tradition in Oktibbeha County.

The Oktoc Country Store means October is in full swing.

Brunswick stew is cooked low and slow in large iron pots. People come for lunch and even buy stew for later.

There were hay bales for climbing, local music, home made treats and chances on a quilt made by community members.

The Country Store has a rich history in the community known for generational dairy farms.

The money raised at the annual store supports the Oktoc Volunteer Fire Department.