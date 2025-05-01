Old familiar Blue Bell flavor to return to stores

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Blue Bell fans are finally getting their happily ever after!

The beloved company announced on Wednesday, April 30, that Groom’s Cake Ice Cream won The Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament and will return to stores.

According to Blue Bell, the tournament began with 16 favorites carefully chosen from the

consumer request.

Fans voted on each bracket until it was down to the final two: Groom’s Cake vs. Cookie Cake.

Blue Bell introduced Groom’s Cake Ice Cream in 2009, but it has not been available in stores since 2018.

The flavor includes Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined with chocolate cake pieces and

chocolate-coated strawberry hearts, surrounded by swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing.

For a limited time, Groom’s Cake will be sold in pint and half-gallon sizes.

