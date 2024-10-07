Old Tombigbee River Bridge at Columbus Riverwalk reopens

The bridge which was decommissioned after being hit by a barge had a reopening ceremony featuring live entertainment.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been four and a half years since the Old Tombigbee River Bridge has been in service.

The bridge was decommissioned after a barge crashed into it causing structural damage.

After a lengthy four and half-million-dollar lawsuit, and tons of red tape, the bridge is finally open again.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said people are excited to finally be able to enjoy live entertainment from the under-the-bridge stage again.

“Folks were happy to come out and do a new ribbon cutting,” Gaskin said. “And then now they’re listening to some good music underneath the bridge again. We hadn’t been able to use that stage in four and a half years either.”

Andy Kalinowski, Lions Clubs International Multiple District 30 Coordinator said he is excited for the bridge to be back open.

“I am just absolutely thrilled,” Kalinowski said. “I’m one of the folks that have used to drive across Highway 82 on that bridge. But I am just so thrilled. Downtown needs the pedestrian bridge. It just adds to a lot of the great stuff that is going on in downtown Columbus.”

Mayor Gaskin is hopeful that the amphitheater across the bridge will be renovated and opened soon.

He also hopes that the whole island may be turned into a new entertainment district.

