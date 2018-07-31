‘Old’ YMCA building re-opened on MSU campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s out with the old and in with the new, to an extent, at Mississippi State.

A ceremony was held to re-open the “old” YMCA building on campus.

Several offices, such as the English Department, Student Affairs, and the Dean of Students are to be moved into the building.

University staff are excited to re-open this historic building just before the start of the new school year.

“We are especially excited from the student affairs perspective because this was the students’ home, a place where they could come and relax and have fun. The post office was here. There were lots of things here that brought students into this space, so we’re really excited to be back in the space and hope students will rediscover it as a place that they can call home again, said Regina Hyatt, Vice President of Student Affairs.

The building has been serving the university since 1914.