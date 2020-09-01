Oldest Church Building In Amory To Get Major Makeover As Event Center

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – A former church is in Amory getting a massive makeover.

When you drive by the old First Christian Church, you can’t help but notice the ornate, stained glass windows. Inside, the building is undergoing a major renovation, and when complete, the “Windows of Amory ” will be a cultural, educational and artistic center for the community.

- Advertisement -

“We are going to get one shot at it and it has to be done right in order to preserve it for another one hundred years,” said Steve Stockton, who is president of the non profit group “Windows of Amory” Ten years ago, they purchased the old “First Christian Church” building, at the corner of 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue, one block northeast of Main Street.

“The vision is to utilize this building for performing arts, as well as an event venue for weddings, looking forward to increasing knowledge from this building,having lessons that can taught here for art, and possibly tutoring, wi fi available for students,” Stockton said.

The goal is to renovate and repair the structure, while keeping unique features, such as the original floors, pews, hardware and of course, the windows. John Sean Kelly is with The Lathan Company from Mobile Alabama and he is overseeing work on the stained glass and the wood around it. He learned the craft from his Dad in Ireland and says the windows in the old First Christian Church have been well preserved.

“I’d rate this, the way the glass is and everything, I’d rate this 90 percent, when we’re done with it will be one hundred percent,” Kelly said.

Stacy Forbus is a realtor, insurance agent and board member for Windows of Amory. She says the project will have a positive impact on the entire area.

“It brings the community together, gives us something to share a common cord to get involved with, to be a part of,” Forbus said.

It is a major project to renovate an historic landmark. The goal is to have the “Windows of Amory” opened by the 100 th anniversary of the building. That would be 2026.

Total cost for the project is estimated at one point four million dollars. About half that amount has been raised so far. The CREATE Foundation is handling donations for the “Windows of Amory” project.