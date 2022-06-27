Ole Miss Championship celebration on Monday and Wednesday

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The Ole Miss Baseball team has won the College World Series.

While the celebrations are winding down in Omaha, the party has just begun back home in Oxford.

The baseball team will arrive back in Oxford Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.

They will celebrate with fans on the Walk of Champions in the Grove.

On Wednesday, a parade will be held starting at 5:15 p.m.

The route will begin at Midtown and go past the Graduate Hotel around the square.

Following the parade will be the trophy ceremony at Swayze Field at 6 p.m.

For detailed information on the parade route and parking, click here.