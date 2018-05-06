An Ole Miss Educator Is Recognized At The State and Regional Level

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Kathy Knight has been awarded the 2018 Outstanding Dietetic Educator in a Coordinated Program for the South Central Region and the state.

She is the Associate Professor of nutrition and hospitality management at the university.

The award is presented by the Nutrition and Dietetic Educator and Preceptor Practice Group in association with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

She was nominated by a colleague.

Knight founded the Hospitality Management Program at Ole Miss.

She also wrote the Department of Nutrition and Hospitality Management’s planning document and application for the master’s and doctoral programs to the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning.