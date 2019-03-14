Ole Miss Falls to Alabama After Second Half Comeback

NASHVILLE, TN. (WCBI) – The first half couldn’t have gone better for Ole Miss as the team looked for revenge to Alabama in the second round of the SEC Basketball Tournament.

The Rebels held the Crimson Tide to 39.3 percent shooting from the field and had forced 10 turnovers before heading into halftime leading by fourteen points.

The script would flip coming out of the break. Ole Miss struggled to get it’s offense going struggling from the floor with 24.1 percent.

The Rebels also went cold from beyond the arc, going 3-14 3PT in the second half compared to the team’s 9-17 in the first.

Two missed 3-point shots in the remaining 30 seconds of game action would seal the fate for Ole Miss as they fell to Alabama, 62-57.

The Rebels now wait to see where the postseason will take them on Selection Sunday, March 14th.