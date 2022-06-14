Ole Miss fans and businesses in Oxford prepare for the College World Series

The Ole Miss Rebels punched their ticket to Omaha for the College World Series

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The Ole Miss Rebels punched their ticket to Omaha for the College World Series. They’re also thrilled for what it means to the town.

Businesses and restaurants have already seen an uptick in sales even before the first pitch in Omaha.

The Ole Miss baseball team fought its way through a roller coaster of a season. Now the rebels are packing for Omaha for the first time since 2014, and fans are thrilled.

That attention isn’t only good for the university; it will help support businesses in Oxford like Cat Daddy’s.

Shelby Wiley works at the t-shirt shop and has seen business skyrocket since Sunday’s win over Southern Miss.

“The phones are ringing off the hook and people are just lined up before we even open and people are getting orders shipped to them from all over and there are locals coming to pick shirts up so it’s good for us,” said Wiley.

Summer months are usually dead time for many college towns, and restaurants know that, but now they’re getting business from more than just students.

“We enjoy having people in here that aren’t just here for school you know they’re here to support their team and the athletics,” said Walk-Ons manager Jessica Kirchner

Kirchner said the extended baseball season will be good for the town as a whole and great for them since folks will be looking for a cool place to watch the games.

“It’s a good environment here, we have about 80 TVs where we could play the sound and we love when the guests get involved and they cheer when something good happens and hear the hotty toddy every now and then,” said Kirchner.

The rebels are 5-0 this post season and they look to keep that hot streak going this weekend in Omaha.