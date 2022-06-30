Ole Miss fans are served up a champion combo -Raisin Canes and a meet and greet with the champs

THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI)- They say birds of a feather flock together.

Wednesday, that flock included Ole Miss fans, champion baseball players, and Raising Cane’s.

The line was wrapped around Rebel Rags in Oxford.

Fans were there to meet College World Series MVP pitcher Dylan DeLucia, first baseman Tim Elko, and infielder Peyton Chatagnier.

They were also there to pick up their favorite chicken combo.

The players say it’s always a fun time to meet fans while celebrating a national championship.

“I think being back at Swayze has special meaning,” said Elko. “It’s obviously really awesome that we won the national championship but I think it will really sink in once we get there and see all the fans.”

“We saw 2000 fans at Tupelo airport,” said Delucia. “So it’s just really cool to just see all these people and give back. We get to meet all of the Swayze Crazies as we say – a great situation for us.”

Delucia was named MVP for the College World Series.