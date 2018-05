OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss suspends and disbands a second fraternity this year after a hazing investigation.

Alpha Phi Alpha has been suspended until 2021.

University officials say the investigation revealed “disappointing and troubling activities.”

The chapter has also been suspended by its national organization until 2020.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon was suspended back in December.

Other Greek organizations are also facing hazing allegations.