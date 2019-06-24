Ole Miss graduate crowned Miss Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WCBI) – A new beauty is crowned queen!

An Ole Miss graduate, who promoted organ donation, has won the Miss Mississippi competition.

Miss Riverbend, Mary Margaret Hyer, took home the title this Saturday during the pageant in Vicksburg.

This was her third time competing for the crown.

“It feels incredible, this is a moment I’ve always dreamed of, but never realistically thought it would happen. I’m so honored and proud and in disbelief and I’m so excited to be Miss Mississippi,” said Hyer.

Her social impact statement promoted organ donation. During the talent phase of the competition, she sang a song from the musical “Kismet.”

She won a $10,000 scholarship and will represent the state in the Miss America competition.