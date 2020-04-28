Ole Miss Introduces Trachsel As Head Softball Coach

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter said the coaching staff was looking to identify “a winner.” Carter and Rebels softball finding that in Minnesota head coach Jamie Trachsel.

Trachsel spent the past two seasons with the Golden Gophers, leading the team to back to back 40-win seasons, including a Women’s College World Series appearance in 2019.

- Advertisement -

“I wasn’t looking to leave, but like every good recruit you should always be open to new opportunities and I was,” Trachsel said.

“I had some more familiarity with Ole Miss because our (Minnesota) assistant coach Katie Rietkovich (Browder) had talked about it for so long. She loved her experience, she loved the people, they were successful in recent years when she was there.”

Trachsel has ten years of head coaching experience at the Division One level, spending six seasons at North Dakota State and one at Iowa State. Her teams have reached a NCAA Regional six times.

“You can put the right people in the right place at the right time and you can do some pretty special things,” Trachsel said, “It’s hard to win consistently at a certain level. When you do have those special years when you put those things together, you cherish them and they make you hungry for more and make you hungry to work tirelessly to continue to go after what you want.”

In the introductory press conference, athletic director Keith Carter said Ole Miss has set July 1st as the target date to possibly bring student-athletes back to campus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.