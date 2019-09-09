Ole Miss LB Sanogo Out 10 Weeks

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke said Monday starting linebacker Mohamed Sanogo will miss 10 weeks due to a broken ankle he suffered in the Rebels’ 31-17 win over Arkansas.

Sanogo became one of two Rebels in the past 12 years to record 100-plus tackles in a season in 2018, finishing fifth in the SEC with 112.

“It just reiterates what we’re always talking about being ready to play,” Luke said, “Jacquez [Jones] wasn’t getting that many snaps but he kept preparing. It can happen at any position.

“You’re always a play away from having to step in there, and he was prepared. he stepped in and was our leading tackler so i think that’s a good lesson to every position on the football team.”

Jones will fill in for the Sanogo, finishing with a team-high 9 tackles in the win over Arkansas.

Ole Miss will host Southeastern Louisiana at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 3 PM, Saturday (SEC Network).