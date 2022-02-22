Ole Miss moves game against Arkansas State to Wednesday, Jack Washburn to start for Rebels

With thunderstorms forecasted in the Oxford area on Tuesday, Ole Miss' midweek matchup with Arkansas State has been postponed to 1 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT, the Rebels and Red Wolves 113th meeting will wait an extra day, with the game scheduled to stream live on SEC Network +.

Oregon State transfer Jack Washburn will make the start for Mike Bianco’s team.