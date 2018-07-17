Ole Miss Prepares For Post-NCAA Investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCBI) — With the NCAA investigation into Ole Miss nearing a close, the Rebels took part in the 2018 SEC Media Days talking mainly about football.

Head coach Matt Luke told reporters, Tuesday, that he expects the final hearing to come this month, and expects a final decision to come by the fall.

“Finishing last year with a lot of positive momentum, which springboarded into a top twenty-five recruiting class, and a productive spring,” Luke said.

“I think having continuity with offensive and defensive coordinators in huge, and really, just focusing on football has been a lot of fun.”