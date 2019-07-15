Ole Miss RB Scottie Phillips Earns Spot On Maxwell Award Watch List

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips was announced as a member of the watch list for the 83rd annual Maxwell Award by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

The Maxwell Award, named in honor of Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell, has been given to America’s College Player of the Year since 1937. The Maxwell Football Club, founded in 1935, is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is the oldest football club in the United States.

Phillips, who made 10 starts for the Rebels in 2018 after transferring from Jones County Junior College, was on pace to shatter the 1,000-yard rushing mark, but he battled through injury the final three games of the season.

The senior from Ellisville, Mississippi, ran for 928 yards on 153 carries last year. Phillips ranked fifth in the SEC in total touchdowns (14) and third in rushing TDs (12). He recorded at least one rushing TD in seven of the 11 games he played in during the 2018 season.

Phillips burst onto the scene last year after rushing for 204 yards and two TDs in the Rebels’ season-opener versus Texas Tech. He became just the eighth Ole Miss running back to surpass the 200-yard rushing mark in a single game. Phillips’ 204 yards were the most by an Ole Miss running back making his debut. He was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Former Rebel Eli Manning earned the Maxwell Award trophy following his All-America 2003 senior season, becoming the first Ole Miss player to receive the award.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Oct. 29, 2019, while the three finalists for the award will be unveiled Nov. 25, 2019. The winner of the 2019 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12, 2019.

Ole Miss will open the 2019 season at Memphis on Aug. 31. Kick is slated for 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.