Ole Miss Rebel Grove Day

OXFORD, Miss.(WCBI) – Thousands of fans were on hand in the Grove on the Ole Miss Campus Saturday.

The Rebels had their first home game against Southern Illinois.

Students and fans were out early tailgating before the game.

This is the first of three straight home games for Ole Miss, and it was an exciting day for fans to enjoy good food and fellowship.

“Great to be back in the Grove. I’ve been waiting I guess for almost a year now. My favorite place to come on Saturdays and spend time with family and football,” said Senatobia Native Tyler McCorkle.

“It’s just fun, family, friends, and food. it’s just everything that you could hope for,”said Madison Native Philipp Beck.

Ole Miss will be back at home next weekend when they will face #1 Alabama at 6pm.