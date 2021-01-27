Ole Miss Releases 2021 Football Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The 2021 Ole Miss football schedule was unveiled Wednesday as the Southeastern Conference announced the full league slate for all 14 teams.

The Rebels will open the 2021 campaign Monday, Sept. 6, against Louisville in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta, before the home opener against Austin Peay (Sept. 11) in Oxford.

Ole Miss will then host Tulane (Sept. 18) in a non-conference matchup before an open date (Sept. 25) closes out the month of September.

The Rebels open the month of October traveling to Alabama (Oct. 2) for its SEC opener, followed by home contest vs. Arkansas (Oct. 9).

Ole Miss will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the first time since 2010 to take on the Volunteers (Oct. 16) before returning home to host LSU (Oct. 23). A road matchup vs. Auburn (Oct. 30) wraps up the month.

The Rebels begin November with three straight home contests, including a non-conference tilt vs. Liberty (Nov. 6). Both Texas A&M (Nov. 13) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 20) will visit Oxford before the Rebels travel to Mississippi State (Nov. 27) in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg to close out the regular season.

Each SEC team will play eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents is a permanent annual opponent (Ole Miss’ is Vanderbilt) and the other non-division opponent rotates each year.

The 2021 season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 4. It will be the 30th edition of the game and the 28th in the city of Atlanta.

The complete list of 2021 football schedules can be found on the SEC’s official website, SECsports.com.

