Ole Miss Softball Head Coach Smith Resigns

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss head softball coach Mike Smith has resigned from his position. Ruben Felix will step in to be the interim head coach for the upcoming 2020 season, announced Sunday by athletics director Keith Carter.

“We are committed to a healthy culture and overall experience for our student-athletes,” said Carter. “Our primary focus is to foster success for everyone involved with our program, on and off the field, while continuing our rise as one of the premier softball programs in the nation. Coach Smith helped establish our softball program as a national contender and we wish him all the best.”

- Advertisement -

Smith guided the Rebels for the past five seasons and amassed an overall record of 187-112. His teams earned four NCAA Regional berths and twice advanced to Super Regionals. They captured the program’s first SEC Championship in 2017.