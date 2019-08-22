Ole Miss student appears in court for murder of fellow student

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss student Brandon Theesfeld appeared in court Thursday for the murder of fellow student Ally Kostial.

Kostial was found dead, near Sardis Lake, with multiple gunshot wounds last month.

Theesfeld has been held in jail without bond since July.

Theesfeld’s defense team is made up of cousins Tony and Steve Farese, as well as Oxford attorney Swayze Alford.

They were expected to ask a Lafayette County judgeo set a bond, but withdrew their request Thursday.

Instead, the defense is asking, for a psychological evaluation.

Authorities have not detailed the relationship between Theesfeld and Kostial, but friends described it as “complicated.”