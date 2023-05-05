Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ole Miss student was accused of making threats to faculty and staff.

36-year-old Kendrick Ford was charged with making a terroristic threat.

A university spokesperson said campus police were called about the alleged threats on April 27.

Officers found Ford immediately after the incident and started an investigation.

Ford was arrested earlier this week by the University Police Department.

He remains in the Lafayette County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

