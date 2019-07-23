Ole Miss student’s death shocks town

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ole Miss student’s death has left the entire town of Oxford in saddened.

Wondering how something like this could happen in their small community?

“Shock, because Oxford is usually like a pretty nice and peaceful town. It’s a college town. A lot of fun, and when you hear something like this kind of shakes up the community a little bit,” said Jamie Carter.

Shock, the word many people in Oxford felt after finding out Ole Miss student Ally Kostial was killed.

“We don’t have a lot of going on. Usually, it’s not, usually bad crime, not like the cities you know. You have pretty peacefulness, and here you usually forgot all the amenities that the size of the city without the crime and stuff. This kind of stuff doesn’t usually happen,” said Edwin Dawkins.

The residents we talked to were hopeful Kostial’s family can find comfort that an arrest was made in the case.

“I was actually kind of relieved and glad that the family can at least get some kind of sense of closure about the situation. I think it’s a good thing that they did make an arrest,” said Dawkins.

“It’s going to start the process to justice I guess for the family. I don’t know if you get closure or not, but some kind of peace, maybe, I don’t know,” said Carter.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department has released few details about the investigation, leaving many to wonder what happened to the St. Louis native that was taking summer courses on campus.

“It’s pretty crazy especially for what they say of what happened, and shots fired. That’s brutal,” said Dawkins.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating Kostial’s murder.