Ole Miss to honor veterans with annual Military Appreciation Game

OXFORD, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Ole Miss is set to honor its military veteran students, faculty, and alumni this Saturday vs. Auburn during its annual Military Appreciation game.

The university’s mission to honor and support its student veterans does not go unnoticed by its military faculty and staff.

Throughout the Ole Miss football game against the Tigers, a variety of events and activities will honor veterans and their service, including the Ole Miss Student Veterans Association leadership. Kick-off is slated for 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Helmets

The Ole Miss football team will break out its patriotic-themed helmets for Saturday’s game against Auburn. The Rebels have made it a tradition to play one game a season in helmets that honor service members.

The Field

The Ole Miss logo at midfield will be painted red, white, and blue, paying tribute to those who keep our country safe. A special end zone design will also pay tribute to our nation’s military.

Pregame

Prior to kickoff, the Mississippi Army National Guard’s 1st of the 185th Aviation Regiment along with the United States Special Operations Command Parachute Team “The Para-Commandos” will conduct a pre-game ball delivery. Retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class General Wilson will honor America with the singing of our National Anthem.

In-Game

Notable alumni and service members will be recognized during the game, including Major General Janson Boyles, the Adjutant General of Mississippi since Sept. 1, 2016. As the Commanding General of both the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard, Boyles is responsible for more than 12,000 Mississippi Guard Members. Joining Ole Miss Football and participating in the pre-game coin toss is University of Mississippi alum and Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy, Mr. Victor B. Minella.

Halftime will also feature a special tribute to our nation’s military by The Pride of the South marching band.

