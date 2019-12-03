Ole Miss, Volleyball Coach Steve McRoberts Part Ways

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) — Ole Miss and head volleyball coach Steven McRoberts have mutually agreed to part ways, it was announced Tuesday by Athletics Director Keith Carter.

“Coach McRoberts represented Ole Miss with class and integrity over the past six years,” Carter said. “He made tremendous contributions to our program and to the lives of our student-athletes, and we wish him the best as he moves forward.”

“I’m extremely grateful for the six years that I’ve had at Ole Miss,” McRoberts said. “I’ve had the pleasure of coaching some great young ladies during that time. I’m thankful for my staff and all the hard work that they’ve put into this program. I’m sorry that I couldn’t get the program up to the level it needed to be. Thank you to Lynnette and Ross for giving me this opportunity. I know that God has a greater plan for me. My family and I love Oxford and Ole Miss, and we will always have fond memories of being here.”

McRoberts guided the Rebels to a 111-82 record in his six years, including a 14-15 mark this season. The lone postseason appearance came in 2017, when Ole Miss captured the NIVC Championship en route to a 22-14 campaign.

Other highlights of McRoberts’ tenure includes four straight winning seasons from 2014-17, 12 regular-season tournament titles, a pair of AVCA Team Academic Awards, numerous team and individual records, and All-America, All-Region and All-SEC honors by a number of players.