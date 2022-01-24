Ole Miss women’s hoops enters AP Top 25 Poll for first time since 2007

For the first time since 2007, Ole Miss women’s basketball is in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Rebels are 24th in the country after defeating Texas A&M 80-63 last Thursday and No. 23 Kentucky 63-54 on Sunday.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team has won four straight games and 17 of its last 18. The Rebels are off to their best start in SEC play (5-1) in 12 seasons.

“It means a lot for the program. Personally, not for me so much, just because there’s so much more basketball we have to go. But for the program it means a lot. For these players it means a lot,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Honestly, I’ve always felt like we were one of the top teams in the country. I don’t know that I need the AP poll to tell me that. It’s going to be pretty cool for our university, our program and our fan base”.

Ole Miss returns to action Thursday night at No. 1 South Carolina (tip time and broadcast information is TBD).