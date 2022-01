Ole Miss women’s hoops to face No. 1 South Carolina Jan. 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The Ole Miss at South Carolina game postponed on January 2 has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 27. The tip time and broadcast information will be announced later in the week.

The Rebels are coming off of their second ranked win of the season over No. 23 Kentucky today and are off to their best start in SEC play at 5-1 since the 2009-10 season.