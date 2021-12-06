Omicron Variant of COVID-19 has made its way to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Omicron Variant of COVID-19 has made its way to Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the state’s first case of the Omicron variant on Monday, December 6th.

The patient is fully vaccinated and recently traveled to New York. Several cases have been reported there.

So far, the patient has not been hospitalized.

16 other states have reported cases of Omicron.

The Delta Variant is still causing most infections nationwide.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the best protection against all variants is full vaccination plus a booster.