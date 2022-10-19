On the warm up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The rest of this week, temperatures will be on the rise. The temperatures are heading back towards the average for this time of the year.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures warm up today only a few degrees compared to yesterday. High temperatures today are heading towards the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clear sky conditions are expected.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Another freeze warning is in place until Thursday morning because of these cold temperatures. Layering up to head outdoors is necessary.

END OF THE WEEK: Temperatures become much more mild. Expect middle 60s on Thursday and middle to upper 70s on Friday. These temperatures, along with the warmer overnight low temperatures, should make Friday night football a bit more enjoyable.

WEEKEND: The temperatures over the weekend are going to be right around average for this time of the year, in the upper 70s. Sky conditions will remain mostly clear with 0% chance for rain showers.