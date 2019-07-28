Quentin Tarantino’s latest film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is a critical and box office hit. The film, which holds an 85 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, scored Tarantino’s highest-grossing opening weekend ever.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” made an estimated $40.4 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada over the weekend, according to The New York Times. The 1960s-inspired film follows a professional relationship and friendship between DiCaprio, who plays a TV actor named Rick Dalton and Pitt, his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth.

Tarantino’s second highest-grossing film is “Inglourious Basterds” released in 2009 which made $38.1 million on its opening weekend.

“Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” earned the No. 2 spot over the weekend behind Disney’s “The Lion King,” which earned $75.5 million domestically in its second weekend.The Jon Favreau-directed remake made $142.8 million internationally and globally $962.7 million.

Although Tarantino’s ninth film received an R rating and is an original not associated with any franchise, it exceeded expectations in the box office. Sony had originally estimated that “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” would gross around $30 million over the film’s opening weekend.