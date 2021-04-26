One adult and one child drown while fishing in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man and his great-nephew drown in a Lamar County, Alabama pond.

Coroner Alan Chandler tells WCBI 64-year-old Danny Peeks and six-year-old Colson Peeks were both found in a private pond.

The incident happened late Sunday afternoon on Fernbank Road, near the Mississippi state line.

Chandler says there were no witnesses to what happened.

However, investigators believe the little boy somehow fell in the water while fishing, and the older Peeks went in to try and save him.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s office are investigating.