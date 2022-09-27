One arrest made in Peco Foods drive-by shooting incident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make an arrest in a drive-by shooting that happened near a busy business.

20-year-old Erik Blanchard is facing several charges, including drive-by shooting, disorderly conduct, and firing a weapon within the city limits.

He remains in the Clay County jail.

Police Chief Avery Cook says officers are still looking for another suspect.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon, near the Peco Foods plant.

Cook tells WCBI that when officers went to arrest Blanchard the other suspect ran into a wooded area and could not be found.

If you have any information about the shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

