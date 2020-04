LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Police arrested an alleged local drug distributor.

Travis Strong, 30, was charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana.

Lowndes County deputies said over $1,800 in cash and 4.5 pounds of marijuana was found during a traffic stop at Highway 82 and South Frontage Road.

That’s when an arrest warrant was issued for Strong.

Deputies said additional arrests and charges are possible in the investigation.